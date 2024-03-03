Ranji Trophy 2024: 'Lord Is Back,' Internet Goes Wild As Shardul Thakur Sizzles With Century For Mumbai In Semifinal Against Tamil Nadu

Shardul Thakur entered the 2024 Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Tamil Nadu at the Bandra-Kurla Complex Stadium with a noteworthy twist in his career batting statistics: his Test batting average of 19.47 surpassed his overall first-class average of 16.97, which outside of Test cricket stood at 16.48.

Making his mark from the onset, Thakur, while opening the bowling, swiftly dismissed Sai Sudharsan with just the fourth delivery of the match. Later, he claimed the crucial wicket of Vijay Shankar, who had amassed 44 runs, the highest for Tamil Nadu, in their total score of 146. Thakur concluded his bowling spell with figures of 2-48. (Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals: All You Need To Know; LIVE Streaming Details, Venues And More)

With Mumbai positioned at 45-2 by stumps on day one, they progressed to 91-3 the following morning. However, their fortunes took a downturn when Tamil Nadu's skipper, Sai Kishore, unleashed havoc on their middle order, securing a five-wicket haul as Mumbai faltered to 106-7.

Amidst the turmoil, Thakur partnered with wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore, elevating the score to 125-7 by lunch. Displaying his prowess with the bat, Thakur launched an assault on the Tamil Nadu bowlers. His fifty came in a mere 58 balls, as he dominated a 105-run partnership, overshadowing Tamore's contribution of 35 runs. (IPL 2024: Just Like Rohit Sharma, Another Captain Could Lose Leadership Role - Report)

In a triumphant display, Thakur reached his hundred milestone with flair, smashing an inside-out six off left-arm spinner Ajit Ram. His jubilation was palpable as he dropped his bat and gloves, punching the air in celebration before elegantly paddle-sweeping the next ball for four. Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 89 balls after tea, signaling a remarkable highlight in his cricketing journey. Fans went crazy on social media after Thakur completed his maiden first class ton and that too in the all important Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Although Tamore fell victim to Sai Kishore, Thakur persisted alongside Tanush Kotian. Surpassing his previous best first-class score of 87, he accelerated towards his maiden first-class century.