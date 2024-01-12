Ranji Trophy 2024: Man Of The Match Winners To Get Special Prize; Check Cash Prize Given By BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken a new initiative to honour the 'Player of the match' in Ranji Trophy matches. The winner of the award will be given a medal for his performance. There is no clarity at the moment about the cash prize with the medal, earlier it was Rs 25,000.

In a circular sent to all match referees and state associations, accessed by The Indian Express, the board states, 'This is to inform you that the BCCI has dispatched 'Player of the Match' medals to all the host associations of the Ranji Trophy matches for both Elite and Plate groups. You are requested to hand over the medal (one per match) to the match referee on his/her arrival."

'Player of the Match' in Ranji Trophy will now get medals also.

The Player of the Match till last season used to get Rs 25,000/ from the sponsors. This year, the BCCI has decided to also award them a medal.

In another news, India player Hanuma Vihari will not be leading Andhra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy after having stepped down from captaincy on Thursday. On Friday, during Andhra's Group B match against Mumbai, Ricky Bhui was leading the side. According to media reports, Vihari's decision was personal and he wanted to focus on his batting.

Vihari managed 51 runs in the opening game against Bengal, which ended in a draw. Interestingly, he was mulling a move to Madhya Pradesh before the start of the season, as he was eager to play under domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit to revive his international career.

Vihari has represented India in 16 Tests so far, scoring 839 runs at an average of 33.56, including a ton and five half-centuries, with a top score of 111 against the West Indies in Kingston in 2019. Having made his Test debut at The Oval in 2018, his last outing also happened to be in England, in Birmingham 2022.