हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai squad for opener

Ajinkya Rahane has been in prolific form in recent times, scoring heaps of runs for India in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, the match against Baroda will provide Prithvi Shaw with an opportunity to redeem himself and present his case for selection in the national side.

Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai squad for opener
File Image

Mumbai: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Prithvi Shaw have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda slated to be played next week.

Mumbai, the 41-time domestic champions, will begin their tournament campaign in Vadodara from December 9.

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain while experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare will serve as his deputy.

Live TV

Rahane has been in prolific form in the recent times, scoring heaps of runs for India in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, the match against Baroda will provide Shaw with an opportunity to redeem himself and present his case for selection in the national side.

The 20-year-old, who was given a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), made his return to competitive cricket in the Super League stage of recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and hit a 32-ball 50 against Assam in his first game.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni and Eknath Kerkar.

 

Tags:
Ranji TrophyAjinkya RahanePrithvi ShawRanji Trophy Mumbai squad
Next
Story

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly wants India to play pink-ball Tests in every series

Must Watch

PT16M26S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day