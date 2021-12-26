Ravi Shastri explains why Virat Kohli’s sacking as ODI skipper is ‘blessing in disguise’ for batter and Rohit Sharma - WATCH

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri believes that the BCCI sacking Virat Kohli as the ODI captain is beneficial for the prolific batter and Rohit Sharma, who has taken over the white-ball captaincy.

Since the unceremonious axing of Kohli as the ODI skipper, there have been questions if it is the right call and Shastri reckons, it is. The ex-India coach feels there should only be one white-ball captain.

Shastri believes that the sacking can come as a blessing in disguise for Kohli who can focus more on his batting now.

“I think it’s the right way to go (2 captains for white-ball and red-ball cricket). This could be a blessing in disguise for Virat and for Rohit. I don’t think in this era with bubble life one guy can handle all three (captaincy in all three formats). It’s not easy at all,” Shastri told Star Sports.

"I thought if I can't get the best out of Rohit then I'm a failure as a coach" - Ravi Shastri

Shastri also explained how he and Kohli are similar in many ways.

“We are both pretty aggressive, we played to win, we realised very quickly that to win we need 20 wickets, deciding to play aggressive and fearless cricket. It meant at times that you would lose games but once you got one across the line it’s infectious.”

Also, Shastri said that not tapping the batting talent of Rohit Sharma would have been a failure on his end. The 59-year-old stated that he was very clear in his mind to establish Rohit as a Test opener.

“Very clear in my mind I wanted to do it (establish Rohit as a Test opener). I thought if I can’t get the best out of him as a batsman then I am a failure as a coach because there was too much talent there,” Shastri said.