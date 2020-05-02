Ravi Shastri shares throwback pictures with Viv Richards, Malcolm Marshall

Indian head coach and former cricketer Ravi Shastri on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and posted throwback pictures with West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards and former Caribbean bowler Malcolm Marshall.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, current and formal players have become quite active on social media these days and keeping their fans entertained by either posting pictures and videos of them or engaging with them via Question and Answer Sessions with their followers.

Recently, Shastri took to his official Twitter handle and shared a nostalgic post in which he could be seen photographed with Richards and Marshall.

"Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards," Shastri wrote along with the picture.

Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards @ivivianrichards pic.twitter.com/idlJiXja1D — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 2, 2020

Richards ammased a total of 8,540 runs in 121 Tests and 6,721 runs in 187 One-Day International (ODIs) he played for the West Indies during his career. He also smashed 35 centuries and 90 fifties across the two formats.

Marshall, on the other hand, bagged 376 and 157 wickets in 81 Tests and 136 ODIs, respectively he featured for the Caribbean side during his career.

Meanwhile, Shastri--who is currently serving as the head coach of Team India--represented the national side in 80 Tests and 151 ODIs and smashed 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively in it. He also picked up 280 wickets across the two formats.