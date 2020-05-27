Ravi Shastri turns 58, RCB, Kohli, BCCI wish Team India head coach

Today (May 27) is the 58th birthday of current India head coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Premier League frnachise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished Shastri on his birthday by wishing him good luck.

"Here's wishing Team India legend and Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one coach!," tweeted RCB.

Here's wishing Team India legend and Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one coach! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DfVtfwbwTx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2020

India skipper Virat Kohli also took to social media on Thursday to extend birthday wishes to Shastri.

"Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God Bless #throwback," Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless . #throwback pic.twitter.com/fId9yMB3IH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 27, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a photo tribute to wish Ravi Shastri. "Here's wishing #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc a very happy birthday," BCCI wrote.

Shastri has done very well as the head coach on Team India and has played an important role in helping the Kohli-led Indian side reach new milestones in international cricket, he was also a very useful all-rounder for the Indian team as a player. Shastri will always be remembered for helping Team India clinch Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in 1985.