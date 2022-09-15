Ravindra Jadeja continues recovery from knee surgery, ‘one step at a time’, check HERE

Team India were dealt a big blow with key all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and following that even the T20 World Cup 2022 due to knee injury. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has undergone knee surgery last week and is currently recovering at home.

Jadeja is a key member of the Indian T20I lineup and his absence really affected the composition of Rohit Sharma’s side. There was still hope that Jadeja might be able to recover for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting next month but that hope has also been dashed.

Taking to Instagram on September 6, Jadeja had confirmed that the surgery was successful and hoped to get back on the cricket field soon. “The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” he wrote.

One step at a time pic.twitter.com/WBgm4culoI — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 14, 2022

Now a week later, Jadeja shared a picture of him with the stick saying, “One step at a time.”

Jadeja was not the only injury concern for the Indian side. Key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury. The duo have recovered from injuries and are expected to play in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa before the T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on October 23.

Who can replace Ravindra Jadeja in India’s playing XI?

Jadeja played a big role with his all-rounder performance in India’s opening Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, setting up a crucial win. The southpaw batted at No. 4 in the batting order as India decided to drop Rishabh Pant and bring in Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper.

With no left-handed batter in the absence of Jadeja, India were forced to bring back Pant although he failed with the bat repeatedly in the remaining games. For the Australia and South Africa series, all-rounder Deepak Hooda or Axar Patel might be replacement for Jadeja in the playing XI.