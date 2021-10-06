RCB skipper Virat Kohli WARNS SRH with powerful net session ahead of IPL 2021 clash – WATCH

Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top-two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6). Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has ringed the warning bells ahead of the clash as he looked in sublime touch in the nets. In a clip posted by a Kohli on social media, the star batsman can be seen flaunting his full range in the nets. This would scare the Hyderabad franchise, which has been bottom-placed for the most part of the T20 league.

In the 16-second video, Kohli unfurls an exotic range of strokes all around the wicket.

Watch the video here:

Even though he is yet to make a big score post the tournament’s resumption, Kohli looked good during his stays in the middle and so did the skipper's young opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a 40 in their last match.

Talking about the match, win against SRH will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group game against Delhi Capitals on Friday (October 8).

If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. After suffering two defeats – against Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK at the start of the second leg, RCB bounced back in style, registering a hat-trick of wins to seal their place in the play-offs.