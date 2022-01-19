RCB star Glenn Maxwell rings warning bells ahead of IPL 2022 by registering highest individual score in BBL history

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday registered the highest individual score in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Maxwell played a knock of 154 runs off just 64 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 sixes to help the Melbourne Stars post 273/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Hobart Hurricanes.

This total by Melbourne Stars is also the highest team score in the history of the competition.

Glenn Maxwell has just knocked up the highest score in the history of #BBL! BLOG https://t.co/lsIkT6VeYI

This was Maxwell's 100th game in the BBL. Stoinis and Maxwell put on 132 runs for the third wicket for the Stars.

The right-handed Marcus Stoinis also rose to the occasion as he scored 75 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes.

In the entire innings, Melbourne Stars managed to register 29 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Meanwhile, with this fiery innings, Maxwell sent a big warning to rival teams in IPL 2022 as the all-rounder has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mega-auction.

Maxwell has been retained by RCB for Rs 11 crores. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj are the other two players who have been retained by the franchise for Rs 15 crores and Rs 7 crore respectively.

Now RCB are left with 57 crores for the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.