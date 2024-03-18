NewsCricket
RCB PLAYERS LIST 11

Team RCB Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule, Player List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

RCB Full List of Players and Schedule IPL 2024: Here's everything you need to know about the schedule and squads of Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enters the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with renewed vigour, aiming to clinch their elusive maiden title. Despite the departures of stalwarts like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, RCB boasts a formidable batting lineup led by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, known as Bengaluru's KGF. The team, under the guidance of new coach Andy Flower, faces high expectations as they seek to capitalize on their strong roster and past experiences. Kohli's return to the fold after opting out of the India-England Test series adds further excitement, with his form crucial to RCB's fortunes.

Also Read: RCB's SWOT Analysis Ahead Of IPL 2024: Formidable Batting Lineup But Death Bowling Still Remains Concern

The batting maestro's role and position in the lineup, whether as an opener or at No. 3, will significantly impact the team's performance. With a promising mix of international stars and domestic talents, including Cameron Green and Manoj Bandange, RCB aims to address its bowling challenges and bolster its pace battery. However, the spin department remains a concern, with the team banking on Maxwell and others to fill the gap. With aspirations high and a revamped squad, RCB faces a daunting yet promising journey in their quest for IPL glory.

Here's everything you need to know as far as RCB squads and schedule is concerned:

RCB Full List of Players IPL 2024

Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (SA, Capt.), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran (ENG), Swapnil Singh, Will Jacks (ENG), Cameron Green (AUS), Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley (ENG), Himanshu Sharma, Alzarri Joseph (WI), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar.

RCB 2024 Probable Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Schedule In IPL 2024

vs Chennai Super Kings - March 22 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
vs Punjab Kings - March 25 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
vs Kolkata Knight Riders - March 29 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 2 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
vs Rajasthan Royals - April 6 - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST

(Note: BCCI announced the schedule for only the first two weeks of IPL 2024. The full schedule will be announced after the Election Commission announces Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly)

