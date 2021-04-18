RCB vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers script unique record, become first to achieve THIS in IPL history

Glenn Maxwell along with AB de Villiers set the tone for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the team piled a gigantic 204/4 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Chennai on Sunday afternoon.

The foreign cricketers completed their respective half-centuries and also went on to script a unique record in the history of the tournament. Maxwell was dismissed by Pat Cummins on 78 (49), which included nine fours and three sixes.

WATCH | Kohli's animated celebration after Maxwell's 28-ball 50 is something not to be missed

De Villiers, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 76 from 34 balls, guiding his side to an enormous 204 in a tricky Chepauk track.

This was the first time in the history of the tournament that the number four (Maxwell) and number five (De Villiers) batsmen of a franchise scored 75-plus individual scores in the same match.

Glenn Maxwell 78 (49)

AB de Villiers 76* (34) First time the No.4 and No. 5 batsmen of a team have scored 75+ in the same innings in IPL history. #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

"It was nice to get in early. It became hard to time the ball as the innings went on, looked to cash in against the new ball. He (AB de Villiers) did it in the first game, showed his class, was an extraordinary knock, just shows that if you give yourself some time, you can play shots on this surface. Looking to make the most of the form. We'll have to bowl well, use the variations, be accurate, playing shots is easy when there is plenty of pace on the ball," Maxwell said during the mid-innings break.