WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE 2023

RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No 16 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 18

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Prediction Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 16 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GG-W vs RCB-W, Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No 16 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 18

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will lock horns in match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Saturday (March 18) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Standing last in the WPL points table, RCB-W will look to turn things around as we reach the halfway mark of the season. Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore franchise recently registered their first win of the season against UP Warriorz. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are struggling as well sitting fourth in the table with four points from their six matches so far. GG-W have only won twice whereas RCB-W have only won once this season.

"Yeah, it was tense. We lost a couple of wickets in the 7th over, it was a bit nervous. But the way Kanika and Richa played was brilliant. Kanika in particular, really proud of her. Really excited to see her bat, the approach she has. She is a 360 degree player, who isn't the most common in Indian cricket. Really impressed with her and the belief she has. Even when we have not been in great positions, the crowd keep chanting for us. Really happy for this loyal support base, not a lot of teams will have supporters turn up in such high numbers after losing five games," said Mandhana after RCB's first win of the season.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 16 Details

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 18, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 13 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (C)

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Megan Schutt (VC), Renuka Singh

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-captain: Megan Schutt

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 16 Predicted 11

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh, Kanika Ahuja

