RCB's Matches in IPL 2022: Bangalore to play first match vs Punjab Kings, check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule here

RCB Matches in IPL 2022: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.

Check Full IPL 2022 Schedule here

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On March 27, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians.

The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night of March 27

RCB will be play their last game on May 19 against Gujarat Titains at Wankhede.

Check RCB's full IPL 2022 schedule below

27th March vs PBKS, 7.30 pm at DY Patil Stadium.

30th March vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

5th April vs RR, at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede stadium

9th April vs MI, at 7.30 pm IST, at MCA Stadium, Pune

12th April vs CSK, at 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

16th April vs DC, at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede stadium

19th April vs LSG, at 7.30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

23rd April vs SRH, at 7.30 PM IST at Brabourne, CCI

26th April vs RR, at 7.30 PM IST at MCA Stadium in Pune

30th April vs GT, at 3.30 pm IST at Brabourne, CCI

4th May vs CSK, at 7.30 pm IST at MCA Stadium in Pune

8th May vs SRH at 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede stadium

13th May vs PBKS, at 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne, CCI

19th May vs GT, at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede stadium