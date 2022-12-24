RCB's new PURCHASE Will Jacks TROLLS Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore just after IPL 2023 Mini Aucton, check here

England's upcoming superstar Will Jacks was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a sum of Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on Friday (December 23) which was held in Kochi. Jacks is a clutch T20 batter who likes clean hitting and is a superb purchase for the side that already boasts of powerhitters such as Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and stars like Virat Kohli. Jacks would find it hard to come straight into the XI with many overseas stars in the squad and Faf, an overseas player, as captain, but he is definitely a handy option to open the innings as well if needed.

Jacks was elated after he went for such a big price at the auction. He shared the welcome tweet by RCB on his account and thanked them for trusting in him. But he also pointed outthe photo that they have chosen of him to put on the social media handles. RCB was using a template where the players' eyes are closed as if they are frozen inside a chamber, to signify that RCB have locked those players. Jacks found his picture very funny and wrote: "Grateful for the opportunity and excited for this!

@RCBTweets. Ps: not sure about this photo." He wrote this comment with a laugh emoji to take a dig at his new IPL franchise.

Grateful for the opportunity and excited for this! @RCBTweets



Ps: not sure about this photo _ https://t.co/7mXXQ2VEl3— Will Jacks (@Wjacks9) December 23, 2022

Who is Will Jacks?

Wills is a Surrey player, who has to his name record of smashing 100 in just 25 balls in a T10 match. He has also represented England in the U-19 World Cup as vice captain. He loves power-hitting and can bowl useful off-spin as well, which is a bonus in a format like T20. The fact that he is going to share dressing room with the likes of Du Plessis, Maxwell and Kohli would be a great learning experience for him.