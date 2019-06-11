Recently-retired Yuvraj Singh reveals he was 'terrified' of facing Shoaib Akhtar

A day after bidding adieu to the international cricket, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has revealed how he used to get "terrified" whenever former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar bowled at him.

On Monday, the legendary Indian all-rounder called curtains on his illustrious career that not only saw him winning some of the biggest trophies including the ICC World Cup but also defeating dreaded cancer.

While announcing his retirement at a press conference in Mumbai, Yuvraj had said that he had decided to move on after 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off. (Also Read:Yuvraj Singh retires from international cricket, says he has 'decided to move on)

Following his retirement, Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that Akhtar was one bowler who terrified him the most during his playing days, adding that he had to gather a lot of courage before facing the former Pakistan pacer.

"Thanks payan for ur lovely wishes. Trust me Everytime u ran into bowl at me it was terrifying ! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph Shoaib Akhtar’s Special Message," Yuvraj tweeted while sharing Akhtar's special message for the former Indian all-rounder.

Soon after Yuvraj announced his retirement from the international cricket, former Pakistan pacer posted a special message for the "Indian match-winner" on his Youtube channel.

Heaping praises on Yuvraj, Akhtar said that the former is the most elegant left-hander India has produced so far.

"It is a sad new, but it is a happy ending at the same time. A rockstar, a match winner and a very good junior friend has retired. I met Yuvraj during the 2003 World Cup clash at Centurion, where he played a really good knock. At the same time, I felt that India has not produced a more elegant left-handed batsman than Yuvraj Singh. I remember he used to play very fluently. He has done wonders," Akhtar said in the video posted on his Youtube channel.

"He will be remembered for his performances at the 2011 World Cup in the years to come. He was a major integral part to help India win that World Cup and his six 6's against Stuart Broad will always be remembered. He is a great friend, a great cricketer and a very patriotic Indian. He wanted to win games. His records speak for himself. I wish him best of luck for his future," he added.

Yuvraj, who entered into the international arena with a bang against Australia in 2000 scoring a hard-hitting 84 off 80 balls, made his last appearance for India in Test cricket in 2012 and One-Day International (ODI) and T20I in 2017. He amassed a total of 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs he played for the Men in Blue besides notching up 1,900 runs in 40 Tests.(Also Read: Yuvraj Singh quits international cricket; a look at his career statistics)

One of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers, Yuvraj was adjudged the Man of the Series when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup 2011. However, the period following the World Cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, he made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in team India.