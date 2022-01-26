हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2022

Republic Day 2022: Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes thank PM Narendra Modi for wishes

Chris Gayle enjoys huge popularity in India and he has mesmerized the nation through his antics in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Republic Day 2022: Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes thank PM Narendra Modi for wishes
Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies opening opener Chris Gayle on Wednesday (January 26) congratulated India on their 73rd Republic Day, saying he received a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love,” Gayle tweeted.

Former South Africa Jonty Rhodes also joined Gayle in thanking PM Modi for his wishes. “Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind,” Rhodes wrote.

Gayle enjoys huge popularity in India and he has mesmerized the nation through his antics in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings in the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. “Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!,” PM Modi tweeted.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India’s military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

(with ANI inputs)

