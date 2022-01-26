हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2022

Republic Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar bats for ‘Right to Play’ - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar requested everyone not to just watch the sports but play them too.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (Source: Twitter)

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the importance of playing of sports and discusses 'Right to Play'.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin posted a video in which he said, "I would like to wish everyone a Happy Republic Day, 2022. This day in 1950, we adapted our constitution. Laws, rights, ordinances, there are many aspects in our constitution because of which our nation is surging ahead strongly. But today I want to talk about a different right- Right to Play. In the United Nations conventions on the "rights of the child" this has been discussed and India too has accepted it."

"If you see, it is such a fun right to have. UN also understands that playing has an important role in the growth and health of the children. The same thought is behind the 'Sports Playing Nation'. Don't just watch sports but play them too. Because playing sports is not just good for the health of children but beneficial for everyone," stated further.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

