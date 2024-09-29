‘Retain Virat Kohli’: RP Singh Comes Up With Blunt Advice For RCB Ahead OF IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Former India cricketer RP Singh has come with a piece of advice for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore that they should be looking to retain Virat Kohli and release everybody else from the squad. Virat has been a stalwart for the Bangalore-based franchise as he won the Orange Cap and made 741 runs in 15 matches.

While talking to Colors Cineplex, RP said that Kohli should stay with the team as the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Rajat Patidar can come back to the squad with the help of the RTM card.

"I feel they don't have any problem. They will just retain Virat Kohli, release everyone else, and use the RTM. If we see the value taking Rajat Patidar as an example, will we get him for more or less than 11 crores at the auction?" he said.

"I feel you will get Rajat Patidar for fewer. So you get him back at the auction. Even if he reaches close to 11 crores, you have the RTM which you can use there," RP Singh added.

"Siraj, performance-wise, you will have to again judge whether you will get him close to 11 crores. I don't think Siraj will reach close to 14 crores. They will always have the option that if he reaches there, you can use the RTM,”.

The Bangalore-based franchise has star players like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Will Jacks in the set-up.

"So they should go with a new mindset. They need Virat, he has contributed a lot to the franchise, and Virat is the most important player as well. So they should think about building the team around him, or with a new thought. I don't see anyone else apart from Virat Kohli having a value of 18 or 14 crores in this team," RP Singh stated.