'Rinku Singh Or Shah Rukh Khan?', Twitter Reacts As KKR Star Posts Six-Packs Pic

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing campaign in the IPL 2023 season, but their batsman Rinku Singh emerged as a standout performer. The left-handed batsman stole the limelight with his outstanding performances throughout the season. Singh finished as the leading run-scorer for KKR, accumulating 474 runs at an impressive average of 59.25 and a striking strike rate of 149.52.

After the conclusion of the IPL season, Singh took some well-deserved time off in the Maldives and shared some captivating photographs from his holiday. The pictures showcased Singh in shorts, proudly displaying his tattoo and well-defined six-pack abs against a picturesque backdrop. These images quickly went viral, generating excitement among fans who were intrigued to see their emerging cricket star in a never-before-seen avatar. Singh shared the photos on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "Caution: Addictive content ahead."

One of the defining moments of Singh's season came during match 13 against the Gujarat Titans when he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal. This remarkable display of power-hitting led KKR to a stunning victory, as Singh single-handedly chased down 29 runs—the most ever scored in the last over in IPL history.

Singh continued to shine in subsequent matches, earning the Player of the Match award for his impressive half-century against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 61. He further displayed his batting prowess in the last league fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants, scoring an unbeaten 67 runs off just 33 deliveries. Despite his heroic efforts, KKR fell agonizingly short of LSG's total by just one run, resulting in a heartbreaking loss.

With his scintillating performances in the IPL, discussions about Singh's inclusion in the Indian T20I squad have gained momentum. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating a revamp of the T20I team ahead of the T20I World Cup in 2024, and Singh's exceptional form has added weight to his potential selection. Having proven himself in the world's premier T20 league, the onus now lies on the selectors to consider him for the national squad.