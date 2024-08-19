Rinku Singh Wants To Play For RCB In IPL 2025 If Not Retained By KKR In IPL Auction

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 2025 season, all eyes are on the potential retentions and new signings that will shape the upcoming campaign. One player who has been the center of attention recently is Rinku Singh. Known for his explosive performances and significant impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Singh's future with the franchise remains a hot topic.

A Stellar IPL Journey



Rinku Singh made headlines in the 2023 IPL season with his exceptional performances for KKR. The left-handed batsman was a revelation, finishing as the top run-scorer for his team. His crowning moment came in a thrilling match against the Gujarat Titans, where he demonstrated his prowess by smashing five consecutive sixes, leading KKR to an improbable victory. Singh’s remarkable ability to perform under pressure solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the league.



The Future with KKR



At 26, Rinku Singh is at a pivotal point in his career. Despite his standout performances, the IPL 2025 season may bring significant changes for him. With the IPL auction approaching, speculation is rife about whether KKR will retain Singh or if he will be available for other franchises. Singh's recent comments suggest that he has a particular interest in joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) if KKR decides to let him go.



In an interview with Sports Tak, Rinku Singh expressed his admiration for RCB and their captain, Virat Kohli. “RCB, because Virat Kohli is there,” Singh revealed. His admiration for Kohli is well-known, and the two share a close bond. During the previous IPL season, Singh had even requested a new bat from Kohli after his own broke. Although Kohli was initially reluctant, he eventually gifted Singh a new one, further highlighting their camaraderie.



Duleep Trophy Snub and Future Prospects



Despite his success in the IPL, Rinku Singh has faced some setbacks in his cricketing career. He was notably absent from the squad for the Duleep Trophy, which was recently announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The squad featured a host of prominent Indian players such as KL Rahul, Rishabh

Pant, and Shubman Gill, but Singh's name was conspicuously missing.



Singh’s omission from the Duleep Trophy squad was a significant blow, particularly given his standing as a crucial member of India’s T20I team. He was listed as a reserve for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, reflecting his importance and potential. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously highlighted how unfortunate it was that Singh wasn’t included in the main squad, underscoring his value to the team.



In response to the Duleep Trophy snub, Singh maintained a positive outlook. “I didn’t do well. I actually didn’t play as many Ranji Trophy matches too; I played only 2-3 matches and didn’t perform well. That is why I wasn’t selected. I hope in the upcoming games, I will be selected,” Singh told Sports Tak. His resilience and commitment to improving his game are evident, and he remains hopeful about future opportunities.