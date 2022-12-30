Rishabh Pant car accident: Indian cricketer broke car's window glass to save himself, fell asleep while driving, says police

After Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant crashed into a road divider early morning on Delhr-Dehradun highway road on Friday (December 30), his car was caught fire and was totally destroyed by the flames. Pant was lucky to have escaped the fire and accident both. The doctor who treated him in the emergency ward at a local hospital in Rourkee before referring him to Max Hospital in Dehradun, said that Pant has no signs of bone fracture or burns on his body in the first report. Needless to say, Pant was very lucky here as this accident could turned out to be fatal.

Pant survived the brutal accident because he managed to come out of the car by breaking the car window. As per local police, Pant received no help when his car crashed into the road divider. He had to break the glass of the window himself to get out of the car after which he received help from the locals who took him to hospital.

Senior police superintendent (Haridwar) Ajai Singh said the accident took place around 5.30 am amid dense fog. "The car caught fire after the accident and he came come out after breaking its window," he said. It is also being reported that Pant was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to his home for New Year and was alone in the car.

Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the officials in the state to provide all the necessary help to Pant. If needed, the state government will do the arrangement to airlift Pant from Dehradun, where he is currently getting treated at Max Hospital, to Delhi. He also said that Uttarakhand government will take care of all the expenses to in Pant's hospitalisation.