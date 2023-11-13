Rishabh Pant Celebrates Diwali With MS Dhoni And Sakshi Dhoni, PICS Go Viral

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been sidelined with injury throughout 2023 since his horrific car accident in December last year. Pant is now firmly on the road to recovery and has been spending a lot of his time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, carrying out his recovery sessions.

But the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain headed to Dubai to spend the time with former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Diwali night on Sunday. MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared pictures of Rishabh Pant in Dubai on Diwali night on Instagram and the pictures soon went viral on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni mentioned in a caption, “Happy Diwali from us to all of you! #diwaliwithdewans”. The post has already got over 1 million likes on Instagram.

Meanwhile, DC director of cricket and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed last week that Pant will be back leading the team in IPL 2024 season. Pant was present at DC’s four-day long pre-season training camp in Kolkata last week.

“Rishabh Pant is in good shape. He will play from next season. He will not practice now. He is here till 11th November. We had a discussion about the team with Pant as he is the captain of the team, considering the upcoming auctions,” Sourav Ganguly told India Today in Kolkata.

Pant has been out of international cricket since a horrific car crash near Dehradun in December las year. The Indian wicketkeeper has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after undergoing multiple surgeries for ligament damage in his knee after the car accident.

“Rishabh won’t be practising here though. There’s still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he’ll get even better,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Telegraph newspaper.

“We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That’s the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team,” Ganguly added.

Dhoni also underwent a knee operation after leading CSK to the IPL 2023 title earlier this year. The former India skipper is hoping to lead CSK in IPL 2024 season as well.