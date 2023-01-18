topStoriesenglish
Rishabh Pant health update: Team India wicketkeeper to be out of hospital in 2 weeks

Rishabh Pant has been kept under observation to see if the ligaments are healing naturally after two surgeries. Once the ligaments heal, he will start his rehabilitation.

There is finally some good news in store for beleaguered Team Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The young Delhi Capitals skipper was involved in a horrific car crash on December 30 and has been admitted in hospital since then. It has now emerged that Pant may finally be discharged from the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital by the end of this month.

According to a report in TOI newspaper, Pant has been kept under observation to see if the ligaments are healing naturally after two surgeries. Once the ligaments heal, he will start his rehabilitation. The wicketkeeper’s condition will be assessed again in two months’ time and he could start playing in four to six weeks.

The doctors said that MCL surgery was absolutely necessary and the report added that Pant understands that the road to recovery will be very tough. “The ligaments usually heal in four to six weeks. After that, rehab and strengthening will begin. His return to play will be assessed in another two months. Pant realises that it will be a tough road. He would have to undergo counselling sessions too. It could be four to six months before he can start playing,” a BCCI source told the TOI.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. The incident took place on December 30. He was discharged from the private hospital in Dehradun on January 4 and shifted to Mumbai for further diagnosis.

Pant wrote a heartfelt post on Twitter to thank the duo namely Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar and posted an image of the duo visiting him in hospital. The wicketkeeper called Rajat and Nishu as ‘heroes’ and stated that he will be forever grateful and indebted to them. Pant offered his gratitude to both individuals for not just helping him come out of the car but also ensuring he gets to the hospital safely.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted,” Pant wrote on Twitter.

The 25-year-old had injuries to his ligament muscles and was airlifted from Dehradun. He was later operated by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, one of the BCCI's empanelled surgeons. Pant is already ruled out of the IPL, and it is learnt that he would be out for most part of the year, including the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

