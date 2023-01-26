Rishabh Pant Makes Rare Social Media Post After Road Accident on REPUBLIC DAY, Says 'Let Us Also...'

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant posted an emotional story on Republic Day for the freedom fighters who fought for India's freedom writing, "On this Republic Day, let us take a moment to appreciate the freedom and democracy that we enjoy. Let us also remember the sacrifices of those who fought for it. Jai Hind."

Pant posted this message on his official Instagram account as a story wishing everyone. Recently, the 25-year-old thanked the two people who helped him after he injured himself during the car accident in Roorkee. Pant said that he will be ‘forever indebted and grateful’ for the help that he received from Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar.

The young wicketkeeper is going through treatment in Mumbai. He under a couple of surgeries with two more pending in the coming months. Rishabh Pant is likely to miss most of 2023 which includes the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has torn three key ligaments of his knee, two of which were reconstructed recently via surgery and the third one expected to be done after six weeks. As a result, Pant is in danger of missing out on at least six months of cricket which can also rule him out from the ODI World Cup selection process. The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place in India between October to November.

The Test whites suit our boy, don't they?



Congratulations #RP17 for making it to the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year

#YehHaiNayiDilli | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1oF6qjbYeg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 26, 2023

The BCCI released three medical statement following Pant's accident in which they also informed about right ankle (injured). After a couple of surgeries, Pant will again undergo surgery to reconstruct his ACL, for which the doctors will wait for at least six more weeks.