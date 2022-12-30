topStoriesenglish
RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT

Rishabh Pant INJURED in CAR accident: 'No fracture and no burns on Rishabh Pant's body,' says doctor treating India star

Rishabh Pant latest news: After meeting with a horrific accident, Pant has sustained injuries on forehead and knee, read doctor's statement in this story

Dec 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant INJURED in CAR accident: 'No fracture and no burns on Rishabh Pant's body,' says doctor treating India star

After Rishabh Pant's car crashed into a dividers and was burnt by fire, he came out of the vehicle by breaking its window, said the local police which is investigating the massive road accident, which could have turned fatal for the Indian cricketer. Luckily, Pant escaped and got help immediately before he was rushed to Saksham hospital. A PTI report said that he was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee in his car and was going at a high speed. He felt asleep in the morning at around 5.30 and it is then that the accident took place as he hit the road railings. The good news is that the star Indian cricketer is out of danger and has been shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. 

Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer's main injuries are on his "forehead and knee." "The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire," a report in ESPNcricinfo read.

"Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back." Pant played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. He had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur. "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment. Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment. Arrangement for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

