Big Boost For DC As Rishabh Pant Set To Attend Delhi's Home Game vs GT

Delhi Capitals' regular skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recuperating from injuries he sustained in a car accident last year, is expected to attend his team's first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed this on Monday.

In their opening match of the tournament, Delhi Capitals suffered a 50-run loss against LSG, and Pant's absence was felt. However, the team is hopeful that Pant's presence at the dugout will boost the morale of the team and its supporters. "There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury," said Rajan Manchanda, Joint Secretary, DDCA to ANI.

Earlier, on March 30, DDCA Director Shyam Sharma had confirmed that the association is ready to host Pant at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his team's home matches and will create a special ramp for his access. "We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, be it picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp till the dugout for his access," Sharma had told ANI.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has also expressed his desire to have Pant at the dugout for all home games. "I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I would love to have him at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our change room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He's excited to lead the team as well," Delhi Capitals quoted Ponting as saying.

Delhi Capitals earlier announced David Warner as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, with all-rounder Axar Patel named the team's vice-captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly had been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past as a mentor during the 2019 season.

Delhi Capitals will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against LSG in their first home game of the season against Gujarat Titans. The latter is coming into the match after a five-wicket win against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).