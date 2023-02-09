Rishabh Pant's GF Isha Negi Exposes Her Fake Twitter Accounts, Read Instagram Post Here

Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi made a clarification on Thursday, February 9, over her fake Twitter account. Isha wrote on her Instagram Stories that she does not own any account on twitter platform and that whatever is being done on her fake account is publicity stunt. "A little heads-up on the Fake Twitter account/s in my name. Just clarifying I do not have any Twitter and neither plan on making one. All the tweets done under ny name as SHAM and frivolous. As you know these are all phony publicity stories," wrote Isha.

Isha and Rishabh started dating two years ago. Rishabh made the relationship public when he posted a photo with Isha in Janaury 2021. Since then, Isha has featured in two back to back IPLs, supporting Pant-led Delhi Capitals and whenever he does well, she ensured to post an Instagram Story to support her boyfriend.

Check out Isha Negi's clarification below:

Isha was on social media sabbatical after Pant got injured in a car accident on December 30, 2022. She did not use her Instagram from over a month and we are assuming she could have been by Pant's side in all these days. The India fans woke up to the shocking news of Pant's accident. On way to Roorkee to meet his mother, Pant fell asleep while driving the car and lost control of the steering. As a result, his car rammed into divider. The vehicle then caught fire and exploded but thankfully, Pant came out of the car just in time and later helped by two truck drivers was rushed to a nearby hospital.

After being operated for his injuries, Pant is now recovering at his home. He will miss the full Test series vs Australia and is likely to sit out of IPL 2023 as well. Some reports say that Pant is expected to be out of action for at least six months.