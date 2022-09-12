Watch: Yuvraj Singh grooves with Sachin Tendulkar aside, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan sing

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took on his official Instagram handle to share a fun video of himself spending some quality time with his old teammates including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who's the captain of the India Legends team in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. Yuvi can be seen grooving on music with Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan singing the song in the background. The video also has some glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar capturing the moments with his phone.

In just a few hours, the video got more than 15k views on the social media platform. Irfan and Raina both commented on the post as well.

Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt," Yuvraj captioned the video.

Checkout the video here...

A fine half-century from Stuart Binny and brilliant spin bowling spells from Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha helped India Legends defeat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in the Road Safety World Series opener on Saturday. India has made a brilliant start to their Road Safety World Series campaign with this all-round show. South Africa on the other hand has a lot to fix if they want to progress further.