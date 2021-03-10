Road Safety World Series, Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

In match number 10 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2021, Sri Lanka Legends will clash against Bangladesh Legends on Wednesday (March 10) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

TM Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends has made a superb start to their campaign in the tournament as out of their first four games, Sri Lanka Legends have won three and are sitting pretty in the top half of the points table.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends have been poor so far in the tournament. They suffered a thumping 10-wicket defeat against India Legends this year after which England Legends got the better of them. Bangladesh Legends will have to get their act together against Sri Lanka Legends to avoid a hat-trick of defeats.

Here are all the details from Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash:

When is the Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka legends will be played on March 10.

Where is the Road Safety World Series between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.



Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.



Full Squads:

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud(w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique(c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Farveez Maharoof, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.