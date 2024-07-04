Team India received a rousing welcome on their arrival in New Delhi on Thursday morning. After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma and his team finally reached India on a special chartered flight arranged by the BCCI. Fans gathered in large numbers at the airport, holding placards to welcome the World champions. Despite the rainy weather in Delhi, fans came early in the morning to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. After landing, the players, their families, and staff boarded the team bus and headed to the ITC Maurya hotel.

The hotel staff organized a special welcome with a custom-made cake and tri-color welcome drinks. Another highlight was the arrangement of dhol drums. Hearing the beats, players like Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't hide their excitement and joined the dancers.

Captain Rohit Sharma dance after arriving in delhi.



Team India arrived in Delhi with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.#DelhiAirport#T20WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam #RohitSharma @BCCI pic.twitter.com/DwRmIDqPIz — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) July 4, 2024

The crowd went wild seeing their star players dancing and celebrating India's victory at an ICC event after 11 years. "We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," said a fan who had been waiting since 4:30 am, referring to India's last World Cup win in 2011.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and other team members had been stuck in Barbados (the venue of the final) since Monday due to Hurricane Beryl shutting down the airports. However, a special flight was arranged, and they landed in the early hours of Thursday morning. The players are now scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before embarking on an open-top bus parade in Mumbai.

India's return flight had a special call sign assigned by Air India: AIC24WC, standing for Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The team is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day at around 11 am in the national capital. After that, they will fly to Mumbai for a special ceremony to celebrate the T20 World Cup triumph. The players and staff will travel to Mumbai by 4 pm, after which they'll celebrate across the city on an open-top bus parade for the following two hours.