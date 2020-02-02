Rohit Sharma becomes eighth Indian to score 14,000 international runs

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the eighth Indian batsman to score 14,000 international runs across different formats of the game. He achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here the Bay Oval.

Apart from Rohit, Mohammad Azharuddin (15,593) Virender Sehwag (17,253), MS Dhoni (17,266), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), Virat Kohli (21,788), Rahul Dravid (24,208) and Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) are the other Indian batsman to score more than 14,000 international runs.

In the series against the Kiwis, Rohit had completed 10,000 runs as an opening batsman. Tendulkar has the record for scoring most international runs after registering 34,357 runs across formats.

In the fifth and the final match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India won the last T20I against New Zealand by seven runs and became the first team to whitewash their opponent in a five-match T20I series.