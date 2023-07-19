Rohit Sharma Enters Top 10 Of ICC Test Rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Debut Century Puts Him In THIS Spot

In the opening Test against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma displayed his mastery with the bat, crafting a magnificent century. This remarkable performance has catapulted the India captain back into the top 10 on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. Rohit's solid knock of 103 allowed him to rise three places in the rankings, securing a spot ahead of compatriots Rishabh Pant (11th) and Virat Kohli (14th), making him the highest-ranked Indian batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Striking Entry into ICC Batting Rankings after Debut Century

While Rohit Sharma made headlines with his 10th Test century, a young prodigy marked his arrival on the international stage in grand style. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 21-year-old rising star, impressed the cricketing world with his debut Test performance against the West Indies. Jaiswal's remarkable innings of 171 from 387 deliveries earned him a well-deserved place in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, debuting at an impressive 73rd position. The talented opener's exceptional display also earned him the Player of the Match award, as he registered the third-highest score for an India opener on debut and the highest away from home.

India showcased their dominance in the ICC World Test Championship series opener against the West Indies, securing a comprehensive victory in Dominica. The match witnessed stellar performances from both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with their superb centuries propelling India to triumph.

Ravichandran Ashwin Extends Lead as No.1 Ranked Bowler

In addition to Rohit and Jaiswal's brilliant achievements, India's premier spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, continued to assert his dominance in the bowling department. Ashwin's exceptional performance in the match, where he claimed an impressive 12-wicket haul, further solidified his position as the No.1 ranked bowler on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings. With an outstanding display, Ashwin managed to improve his rating points by 24, widening the gap with the second-placed bowler, Australia's Pat Cummins, to a significant 56 points.

Ravindra Jadeja's Stellar Show Boosts Ranking

Alongside Ashwin, fellow Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial supporting role, contributing five wickets of his own. Jadeja's commendable performance in the Test allowed him to climb three places to secure the seventh position on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings.

Bangladesh's Star Performers Shine in T20I Rankings

Shifting the focus to T20 cricket, the recently concluded Bangladesh versus Afghanistan series witnessed notable changes in the ICC T20I Rankings. While Rashid Khan retained his spot at the top of the bowlers' list despite a modest performance, Bangladesh's consistent performers reaped rewards for their 2-0 series triumph.

Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed Soar in T20I Bowling Rankings

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan showcased his class in the T20 format, climbing eight places on the T20I bowler rankings to share the 16th position. Additionally, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed impressed with his bowling prowess, rising 17 spots to share the 33rd position.

Stand-In Skipper Litton Das Shows Promise in T20I Batting Rankings

Stand-in skipper Litton Das exhibited his batting talent during the series, amassing a total of 53 runs for Bangladesh across the two matches. This commendable performance allowed Das to rise three places and share the 18th position on the list for T20I batters.