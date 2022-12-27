The thumb injury that Team India captain Rohit Sharma suffered earlier this month while fielding in slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur is on the mend. The Indian captain delivered a significant update on his fitness as he continues his rehabilitation. Rohit shared a photo of himself running on Instagram with the caption, "Getting there...". Although Rohit has resumed training, it is doubtful that he would be ready for the Sri Lanka T20Is.

When the ball struck Rohit's webbing, he was attempting to catch it in the slips. The captain left the game after that and KL Rahul took the lead in the third ODI before Rohit was disqualified from the Test series. Rohit was told by the BCCI that he had a thumb injury and had flown to Mumbai to recover. India won the Test series in Bangladesh with KL Rahul serving as interim captain while Rohit continued to recover.

According to a PTI story from a few days ago, Rohit's thumb hasn't fully recovered, and the team management doesn't want to take any chances since even if he can still bat correctly, fielding is where they are most concerned. As a result, Hardik Pandya is expected to continue leading the Indian team in T20Is.

However, given that it is a World Cup year and the Men in Blue haven't had tremendous success in the format lately, Rohit is probably going to return for the ODIs. India was defeated 1-2 by Bangladesh in the 50-over format since there were obvious weaknesses in the team's balance. As the Men in Blue begin their World Cup training, both pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are anticipated to make their comebacks for the ODIs. Three T20Is and as many ODIs will be played between India and Sri Lanka.