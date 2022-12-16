topStoriesenglish
Rohit Sharma Injury Update: India captain likely to join squad ahead of 2nd Test against Bangladesh - Check

KL Rahul led the Indian Test team in his absence while uncapped batter Abhimanyu Easwaran replaced him in the squad. 27-year-old Easwaran has played 78 first-class matches so far, scoring 5576 runs at 45.33.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely going to return to Bangladesh to lead India for the second and final Test match of the two-match series to be played in Mirpur starting 22nd of December. As per sources close to ANI Rohit Sharma went for rehabilitation and will recover in time before the second Test match and will fly to Bangladesh for the second Test. India skipper Rohit Sharma missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match and could not make it to the ongoing first Test match being played at Chattogram. After a special consultation in Mumbai, it was found out by the medical team that this persistent injury was keeping him out of action, and even forced him out of the first Test against Bangladesh, which began on 14 December.

KL Rahul led the Indian Test team in his absence while uncapped batter Abhimanyu Easwaran replaced him in the squad. 27-year-old Easwaran has played 78 first-class matches so far, scoring 5576 runs at 45.33.Not only Rohit Sharma but there were many other cricketers who failed to make it to the Indian squad like Jasprit Bumrah (back), Mohammad Shami (shoulder) and Ravindra Jadeja (knee). These star players have failed to recover in time and have been ruled out of both Tests.

Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar have been named as replacements for these players. India have also drafted fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat into the 17-man squad.

