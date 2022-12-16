Cheteshwar Pujara scores his fastest-ever Test ton before IPL 2023 auction against Bangladesh in 1st Test, Twitter reacts - Check
Pujara recorded the fastest century of his Test cricket career in just 130 balls.
The IPL 2023 auction is set to take place on December 23 and just days ahead of the auction India Test specialist Cheteshawar Pujara scored his fatest Test century against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday. Pujara completed his 19th Test century and this was his first Test ton after 1,443 days. In the second innings of the series opener, Shubman Gill and Pujara combined for a tonne of runs for the KL Rahul-led team.
Pujara recorded the fastest century of his Test cricket career in just 130 balls. His unbeaten knock of 102 contained a total of 13 boundaries as he showed no mercy to a faltering Bangladesh bowling attack. The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted Pujara's final Test against Australia on January 2, 2019. (SCG).
As soon as Pujara completed his century Twitter was flooded with memes and appreciation posts for India legend -
Yaara o yaara
Inspired by Lara
Pujara can Bazball
Bazball can't Pujara _ #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/pAsjz8wciR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 16, 2022
You've seen BazBall. Now you're seeing AshWall. __ pic.twitter.com/UMRLPPX9bG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 15, 2022
Why Bazball will do Pujara? where their whole focus is to win the games and make test matches more entertaining..@ECB_cricket is trying to improve the game for all the fans around the world, Where Pujara makes Indian fans switch off their TVs. — vinay kshirsagar (@vinaykshirsaga1) December 16, 2022
More late than earlier , but still , congratulations Puji Bhai , what a spectacular knock ! Who needs Bazball when you have Pujiball ____ — V __ (@Criclover_V) December 16, 2022
Like @WasimJaffer14 says,
Pujara can Bazball
Bazball can't Pujara_
Fine knock @cheteshwar1, played_
#BANvsIND #Pujara @BCCI pic.twitter.com/0VZAKk6bRm — M_H_SH KOTI_N ____ (@mahikotian) December 16, 2022
Bazball can never Pujara for sure __ https://t.co/5gZgDFfJjl — Sahana Korlahalli (@SahanaKorlahal1) December 16, 2022
Pujara with both Bazball and Puzball in the same test match.#INDvBAN #pujara — Deepak Rajpurohit24 __ (@DeepakSinghGRaj) December 16, 2022
Bazball this , Bazball that ! #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/kWgelpHWcf — This/That (@dr_fluffy_) December 16, 2022
"Pujara can Bazball,
Bazball can't Pujara" _ pic.twitter.com/Zaoh5HKSsk — Jivendra Singh (@Jivendr) December 16, 2022
Genuinely Very Much Happy For @cheteshwar1 Pujara Getting That Much Awaited Century,
- Pujara Can Bazball But Bazball Cant Pujara (Well Said @WasimJaffer14 _) #Pujara #INDvBAN @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/dk8bgZ3mT6— Arjav Makwana (@arjavmakwana2) December 16, 2022
Pujara can Bazball
Bazball can't Pujara _ #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/r6Fe3OXYyX — Sumanth Bharadwaj (@tsumanthb4) December 16, 2022
Pujara can Bazball
Bazball can't Pujara_#INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/vvSYm5zmXt — Manoj Kansara __ (@manoj_mk81) December 16, 2022
-ViratKohli scored an ODI century after 40 months.
-Cheteshwar Pujara scored a Test century after 47 months.
-Kuldeep Yadav Taking Wickets#INDvsBAN#KLRahul_ be like:- pic.twitter.com/n9dRvTPQAi — Avishtweets (@AvishTweets) December 16, 2022
Pujara smashed _ after 1443 days!
:
:
:#chateshwarpujara #indvsban #cricket #wtc #testcricket #century #maninform pic.twitter.com/XMc4zTaedt— Ravi Raushan Singh (@raviraushan005) December 16, 2022
Skskssk i didn't even watch a single over in this test series and Pujara is scoring for fun. We are finally out of trenches Pujara fc pic.twitter.com/6Pu6j1loqY — Friedrich_______ ________ (@_JustHereinit) December 16, 2022
Pujara scoring a hundred is what we test cricket fans crave for ... Superb !! @cheteshwar1#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/DuuC9KVI92 — Kaustuv Dwivedi __ (@dwivedikaustuv) December 16, 2022
