Cheteshwar Pujara scores his fastest-ever Test ton before IPL 2023 auction against Bangladesh in 1st Test, Twitter reacts - Check

Pujara recorded the fastest century of his Test cricket career in just 130 balls.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The IPL 2023 auction is set to take place on December 23 and just days ahead of the auction India Test specialist Cheteshawar Pujara scored his fatest Test century against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday. Pujara completed his 19th Test century and this was his first Test ton after 1,443 days. In the second innings of the series opener, Shubman Gill and Pujara combined for a tonne of runs for the KL Rahul-led team.

Pujara recorded the fastest century of his Test cricket career in just 130 balls. His unbeaten knock of 102 contained a total of 13 boundaries as he showed no mercy to a faltering Bangladesh bowling attack. The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted Pujara's final Test against Australia on January 2, 2019. (SCG).

As soon as Pujara completed his century Twitter was flooded with memes and appreciation posts for India legend -

