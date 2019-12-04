Rohit Sharma needs one more six to join Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi in elite list

Swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma already has a number of records in his name and he is set to achieve another huge milestone when he takes to the field on Friday (December 6) in the 1st T20I against West Indies.

Sharma, 32, is just one six away from entering the 400-sixes club in international cricket and become the first Indian to achieve this milestone. Notably, only former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and West Indies international Chris Gayle (534 sixes) have managed to achieve this feat so far.

Earlier in the week, Australia opener David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan, said Rohit Sharma has got the potential and talent to break West Indies legend Brian Lara’s record 400 not out in a Test match.

“Yeah, look, I think it’s about the person himself. We’ve got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it’s very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it,” Warner told ‘Fox Sports’.

“At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn’t actually think like I could clear the ropes. I think, one day, if I’ve to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely,” he added.

There is no denying the fact that Sharma is currently one of the best batsmen in ODI cricket but he has failed to deliver much in Tests. Sharma, however, performed well in the recent Test series against South Africa when he was asked to open the innings. As an opener in his first Test, Rohit hit twin-centuries against South Africa and was named the Man of the Series.