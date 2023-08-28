Rohit Sharma: 'Shutting Out Everything' In Pursuit Of Asia Cup 2023 And ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Glory

As India gears up for the Asia Cup 2023 and the impending ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket captain, remains the epitome of tranquillity. Amidst the colossal expectations of over a billion fans, the 36-year-old skipper is committed to keeping the external noise at bay as he embarks on the challenging quest to secure India's first ICC trophy in a decade.

Staying Zen Amidst the Storm

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Rohit Sharma articulated his approach to handling this pressure. He shared, "For me, it is important how I keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors that play a role, whether positively or negatively. I want to shut out everything." Rohit aims to recapture the mindset he had before the 2019 World Cup, a time when he showcased his brilliance as both a cricketer and an individual.

Reflecting on Past Success

Rohit's composure in the interview mirrored his poise at the crease. He reminisced, "I was in great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament," referring to the 2019 edition where he amassed a remarkable 648 runs with an unprecedented five centuries, securing his position as the tournament's top run-scorer. Rohit expressed his intent to revisit the thought process that had propelled his success in 2019.

Beyond the Numbers

As the discussion delved into Rohit's impressive statistics, he displayed a humility that sets him apart. With 30 ODI centuries, second only to Virat Kohli's 46, and a total of 17,000 plus international runs, Rohit emphasized, "I am not a firm believer in numbers." His focus is on cherishing the present moment, creating memories, and fostering strong bonds with his teammates.

The Unenviable Task Ahead

Rohit faces the daunting task of informing at least three out of the 18 core group members that they won't be part of the exclusive 15 for the World Cup. Drawing from personal experience, he stated, "When I wasn't picked in 2011, it was such a heart-breaking moment for me." He highlighted the efforts he and Rahul Dravid have made to communicate transparently with players regarding selection decisions.

Admitting Imperfection

Rohit acknowledged that even the most carefully considered decisions could go awry. He emphasized that selectors, coaches, and captains take into account various factors when making decisions and occasionally make mistakes as humans.

Leadership Beyond Likes and Dislikes

Regarding captaincy decisions, Rohit stated firmly, "Captaincy is not based on personal likes and dislikes." He stressed that if a player misses out, there is a valid reason for it, and sometimes, luck plays a role.

Learning from Adversity

Reflecting on his own journey, Rohit recalled the 2011 World Cup exclusion. He shared how Yuvraj Singh had offered him solace during that difficult time and encouraged him to work hard to make a comeback. Rohit's resilience paid off, and he's been a vital part of the Indian cricket team ever since.

The Signature Rohit Shot

As the conversation turned to his signature pull-shot, Rohit disclosed that he had been perfecting it since his U-17 and U-19 days. He highlighted that he doesn't specifically train for this shot in the nets but instead adapts his approach based on the bowler's delivery during training.

Rohit Sharma, with his calm demeanour and unwavering focus, seems poised to lead India to glory in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023, drawing strength from his past experiences and an unshakable belief in his team's abilities.