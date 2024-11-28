Rohit Sharma & Team India Meet Australian PM; Albanese Jokes With Kohli, Praises Bumrah Ahead Of 2nd Test - Watch

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, received a warm welcome from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. The meet-and-greet preceded India’s crucial two-day pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, starting Saturday.

A Friendly Exchange Between Leaders and Players

Prime Minister Albanese engaged in light-hearted conversations with the Indian cricketers, creating a moment of camaraderie. In a viral video, Albanese is seen warmly greeting Rohit Sharma and complimenting key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

While meeting Bumrah, Albanese praised his unique captaincy style, leaving the pacer grinning. Turning to Kohli, the Australian PM joked about the batter’s remarkable century in Perth during India’s first Test win:

"Good ton in Perth, as if we weren’t suffering enough at that point." Kohli, with a smile, replied, "Always got to add some spice," which drew hearty laughter from Albanese.

Preparation for the Second Match

The Indian team is gearing up for the pink-ball practice match against the PM’s XI, which will serve as their only warm-up game before the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on December 6 in Adelaide.

India is coming off a commanding victory in the first Test in Perth, where they defeated Australia by 295 runs. Standout performances included Virat Kohli’s 30th Test century and Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning eight-wicket haul.

The Indian cricket team landed in Canberra on the morning of November 28, Thursday, and immediately got into preparation mode. The pink-ball clash against the PM’s XI is set to play a pivotal role in India’s bid to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the stakes higher than ever.

India’s performance in the upcoming matches will be closely watched as they continue their push for dominance in the series, balancing light-hearted off-field moments with intense on-field preparations.