Rohit Sharma To Join Punjab Kings? PBKS Official Says THIS Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, the future of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has become a hot topic of speculation. With his tenure at Mumbai Indians (MI) uncertain following the team’s decision to hand over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya, questions loom large over whether Sharma will remain with MI or explore new horizons.

Rohit Sharma’s MI Legacy: A Stalwart's Impact



Rohit Sharma's legacy with the Mumbai Indians is nothing short of legendary. Under his leadership, MI has claimed five IPL titles—2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020—establishing themselves as the most successful franchise in IPL history. Sharma's strategic acumen and batting prowess have been integral to MI's dominance. As one of the most celebrated captains in IPL, Sharma is tied with MS Dhoni for the most IPL titles as a captain. His departure from MI would mark the end of an era for the team.



The 2025 Mega Auction: A Potential Bidding Frenzy



With the potential of Sharma entering the 2025 IPL mega auction, the cricketing community is buzzing with excitement. Sharma’s experience, leadership skills, and batting credentials make him a highly desirable asset for any franchise. The prospect of a bidding war is real, and franchises looking to bolster their squads with a seasoned captain might view Sharma as the perfect fit.



Punjab Kings (PBKS) appears to be a potential suitor for Sharma's services. The franchise, still reeling from Shikhar Dhawan's retirement, is actively seeking a new leader. While PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta had previously dismissed rumors about signing Sharma during the 2024 season, the 2025 auction presents a different scenario. Sanjay Bangar, the head of cricket development at PBKS, recently hinted at the possibility of pursuing Sharma. In an interview on the RAO Podcast Youtube channel, Bangar acknowledged Sharma’s probable high price tag but did not rule out the franchise's interest.



Rohit Sharma: From Rising Star to IPL Icon



Sharma’s journey in the IPL began with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC), where he played a crucial role in their 2009 title-winning campaign. His standout performances earned him the Emerging Player of the Year award. After transitioning to Mumbai Indians in 2011, Sharma’s leadership skills came to the forefront when he took over as captain midway through the 2013 season, leading MI to their inaugural title. His tactical brilliance transformed MI into a formidable force.



Over his illustrious career, Sharma has amassed 6,628 runs at an average of 29.72 in 257 IPL matches. His contributions are not limited to batting; he has also made a mark with the ball, including a memorable hat-trick. Sharma’s impressive record and his status as a joint-most decorated player in IPL history, alongside Ambati Rayudu, further enhance his value.