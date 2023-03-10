Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 8 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Come Friday (March 10) evening, the UP Warriorz, who are led by talismanic Alyssa Healy, are eyeing a second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023, and standing in their way is the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two sides will meet at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. In their opener, the Warriorz were in a spot of bother with the Giants bowling picking important wickets, however, a solid counter-attack from Kiran Navgire, Harris and Sophie Ecclestone provided the team with right amount of impetus in the home stretch, as they ran out comfortable winners on the night.

Right after, Healy and co were up against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium. And while the result did not turn out in the Warriorz’s favour, Tahlia McGrath flexed her muscles and put on a show to remember, scoring an unbeaten 90 from 50 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and 4 sixes, in what was eventually a losing cause. “The UP Warriorz is in a good place right now, yes, the second game did not go as per plans for us, but this is sport and there will be a winner and a loser in the match. We have had quite a few positives in our first two games, and we will definitely look to build on that every day, and against the Royal Challengers Bangalore we hope to put our best forward and pick up crucial points. RCB have a good team and it won’t be easy at all, but as long as we can execute our plans the way we need, the Warriorz should be able to respond to whatever situation comes our way,” said captain Alyssa Healy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8:

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 will start on March 10, Friday.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 8 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone/ Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad