LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Bottom-Placed RCB Under Pressure To Open Account

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are in search of their first win in the tournament
Royal Challengers Bangalore women too seem to have got the same luck as the men's side. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit is yet to open their account in the competition even after 3 matches. They started off their campaign with a 60-run loss to Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Wednesday (March 8), RCB faced defeat again, this time vs Gujarat Giants. One of the main reasons of their failures this season has been the form of their star players, especially skipper Mandhana. It is very important that the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry rise to the occasion and deliver the goods on Friday, March 10.
UP Warriorz, on the other hand, will be looking for their second win of the season. The Alyssa Healy side started off with a win vs Giants but lost to DC-W in their next game. They have a low-on-confidence RCB next and they must ensure to make good use of their bad run to register a thumping win on Friday which further improves their NRR.
RCB-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: RCB's run so far in tournament
RCB have played three matches in the tournament so far, losing all 3. The first two matches were terrible losses. RCB-W lost to Delhi Capitals in their opening game of WPL by 60 runs before Mumbai Indians beat them by 9 wickets. Against Gujarat Giants, RCB looked very close to a win but even there they self-exploded under pressure. Captain Smriti Mandhana will be under massive pressure to deliver the goods not just as batter but also as leader in the upcoming clash vs UP Warriorz to at least open their account in the tournament.
RCB-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Big game for the Royal Challengers
RCB take on UP in WPL 2023 Match number 8. Big game for RCB as they are yet to open their account in the competition. It will be interesting to see how and what Smriti Mandhana and her team do in this match to get a win. Watch this space for all latest updates from the big upcoming clash.
