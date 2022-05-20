हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match No. 68 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MS Dhoni's CSK will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 68 of IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match on Friday (May 20). A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.

In fact a win will ensure a top-two finish for Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251. In this backdrop, Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be ‘party poopers’ in their final game.

To prevent that, Buttler, who is currently leading the batters’ chart with 627 runs, will need to do better than register scores of 22, 30, 7, 2 – his contribution in the last four games. The Royals’ success in the tournament has got a lot to do with brilliant starts from Buttler, who has three hundreds and as many fifties – most of his runs were scored during the first half of the tournament – and Yuzvendra Chahal’s 24 wickets.

Rookies Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and ‘Baby Malinga’ Matheesha Pathirana will like to show their wares one last time but the CSK unit’s confidence has taken a big dent because of its poor batting efforts for the better part of the tournament.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 68

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 20th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RR vs CSK Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

RR vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

