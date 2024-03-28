RR Vs DC IPL 2024 Free LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals, Match No 9, In India Online And On TV Channel?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur today. The Swai Mansingh stadium will be packed to the last seat as the home side looks for their second consecutive win of the season. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led DC got off to a bad start in the tournament as they lost the opening game to Punjab Kings. Good news for them is that South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje is free and has joined the camp. One still does not know whether he will make it to the playing 11 and if he does then which overseas player does he replace?

Also Read | Hardik Pandya TROLLED As Memes Hit Social Media Post MI's Loss To SRH In IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant was seen having a hit at the nets session, a day before. The DC captain is looking for a good knock to regain confidence. Pant has a good record against RR and might enjoy batting against the likes of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. He is a big hitter of the spin bowling and the contest between the spinners and him will be fascinating to watch.

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024, check live streaming and TV detail of the match.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) VS Delhi Capitals (DC) Match Details:

When will the RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash be played today? - Date and Time

The RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash will be played today, on March 28, from 7.30 PM IST.

Where will the RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash be played today? - Venue

The RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash be played today at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Where to watch CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash Free Live Streaming?

RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash can be live streamed on JioCinema app for free.

Where to watch RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash on TV?

RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV.

RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash Probable Playing 11s?

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

RR vs DC Head to Head

Both teams are almost neck and neck in IPL, in terms of head to head record. RR and DC have played each other 27 times, with DC winning 13 times and RR undefeated in 14 matches.