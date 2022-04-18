Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 30 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 18). Both Royals and KKR have six points in IPL 2022 so far and can move into the top four position on the points table with a win on Monday night.

One of the big changes in the lineup could be Royals pacer Trent Boult coming back into the side. The Royals bowling looked weak with James Neesham replacing Trent Boult.

But with South African batter Rassie van der Dussen failing to find his touch so far in IPL 2022, the New Zealand left-arm pacer might return back to the playing XI at his expense. Neesham may get to play another game for the Royals since he provides options with both bat and ball.

KKR are likely to continue to put their faith in Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch at the top of the order with Venkatesh Iyer. Finch may have struggled to get going in his first game in IPL 2022 but is a proven performer at the top of the order. That means there will be no place for Ajinkya Rahane once against in the KKR playing XI for the next match.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 30

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Date & Time: April 18th, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar website and app.

RR vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy