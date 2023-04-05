topStoriesenglish2591569
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023, Weather Report: Moderate Chances Of Rain Affecting Game In Guwahati

Rajasthan and Punjab got off to a winning start in IPL 2023 and collected the important two points. With a win tonight, they aim to get into or remain in the top 4 in the IPL 2023 points table. 

In 8th match of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams will aim to continue the winning run in the season. The Sanju Samson-led side had won their opener vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs. PBKS had won their opening game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs (DLS method). A win tonight will place them in top four at this early stage of the tournament. Currently at the top of the IPL 2023 points table are Gujarat Titans (GT) with 2 wins in 2 games followed by RR.

First IPL 2023 match in Guwahati; take a look at city's weather report

This is also the first match taking place in Guwahati, state capital of Assam, which is also the second home ground to Royals. The weather is Guwahati is going to stay suitable for a game of cricket thoughout the day. The match, however, starts at 7.30 pm IST. As per AccuWeather's prediction, the chances of rain increases from 10 percent at 9 pm to 47 percent at 10 pm. At 11 pm, the chances rise to 51 percent. IPL game usually close by 11.30 pm. The conditions will certainly remain cloudy and the groundsmen will be ready if it rains in the second half of the match. 

A look at key milestones to be achieved as well as player battles

IPL 2022's Orange Cap winenr Yuzvendra Chahal, who began new season by picking up 4 wickets for just 17 runs vs SRH, has scalped 28 wickets vs Punjab. His 28 wickets is the third most against Punjab after Umesh Yadav (34) and Sunil Narine (33). If he picks up six wickets, which is a rare occurence in a T20 game, Chahal will come at par with Umesh. Jos Buttler vs Rahul Chahar will be an interesting contest. Buttler has scored just 152 runs from 190 balls from leggies since 2019. He has been dismissed six times by leg-spinners. Rahul Chahar has picked him twice in his career.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing 11s

RR Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

