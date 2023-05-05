Sachin Tendulkar Cooks On 'Mud Chulha' For Daughter Sara And Wife Anjali, Pens Down Emotional Message For Arjun

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has shared an image of himself cooking in a traditional style with his family in an Indian village. The former player, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, has been busy working as a motivator and mentor for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2023, where his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is also a member.

Despite his busy schedule, Tendulkar managed to take some time off to enjoy the rural way of life in an unnamed Indian village. In the picture, he can be seen cooking in a clay pot with his wife, Mrs Anjali Tendulkar, and his daughter, Sara Tendulkar.

It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family! __



PS: Missed Arjun a lot as he is busy with the IPL. pic.twitter.com/KjIrRvciOu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 5, 2023

He also mentioned that he missed his son, Arjun, who is currently busy with the IPL. In addition to his cricketing commitments, Sachin's foundation recently built a school in Sandalpur, a rural village in Madhya Pradesh. The school is dedicated to Tendulkar's parents and will provide free education to the students.

Sachin's image of him cooking in a rural village shows his deep connection to his roots and his love for the traditional way of life. Despite achieving global fame and success, Sachin remains grounded and true to his culture. His commitment to his foundation and his passion for giving back to the community is an inspiration to many.