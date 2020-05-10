Sachin Tendulkar only Indian in Tillakaratne Dilshan's all-time ODI XI

While all the cricketing activities across the globe continues to remain at standstill due to novel coronavirus, former Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan has selected his all-time ODI XI and named legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indian in his team.

The 43-year-old has picked up his former teammate Sanath Jayasuriya and former Indian bastman Sachin Tendulkar as the opening pair of his all-time ODI Playing XI.

While Dilshan named West Indies legend Brian Lara at the first drop, Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene has been selected at the No. 4 spot in the former Sri Lankan batsman's best team.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting and former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis have been given the duty to boost the middle order. Ponting has also been appointed as the captain of Dilshan's best ODI XI, ESPNcrcinfo reported.

Former South African captain AB de Villiers occupies the seventh spot in Dilshan's team. De Villiers has also been named as the wicket-keeper of the side.

Dilshan, who smashed more than 10,000 ODI runs in his career and was the first one to achieve the feat, has named two pacers and as many spinners in his team.

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram, Australia's Shane Warne, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and West Indies' Courtney Walsh all make up the bowling department.

The full squad is as follows:

Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting (captain), Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers (wk), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Courtney Walsh.