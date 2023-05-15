Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Daughter Sara Tendulkar And Wife Anjali, See PIC here

Sachin Tendulkar once again won hearts on social media after he posted a picture with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar on social media. The Master Blaster played cricket with his family as in the upload both Anjali and Sara were seen wearing identical dresses while Sachin stood in the middle with a bat in his hand. The pictures seem to have been from a vacation the Tendulkar family went for.

Sachin captioned the photo: "When the Mother and Daughter twinned, I grinned!"

Sachin Tendulkar Wants To Play With Son Arjun Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will turn 50 this Monday and the Mumbai Indians are ready to celebrate his birthday along with the whole cricket world on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Coming to the name 'Tendulkar', the MI family have another player with the legendary name on his jersey, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar. Recently, Sachin and Arjun became the first-ever father-son due to play in the Indian Premier League.

Arjun made his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16 recently and he also retained his spot in the next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in which he also picked up his first IPL wicket.

Recently during a #AskSachin campaign, one of the fans asked Sachin, "What comes to your mind when you see these 2 pictures. #AskSachin."

The pictures were, first - Rohit and Sachin celebrating a victory for MI and second - When Rohit was seen congratulating Arjun for his maiden IPL wicket.

In reply to this question, Sachin said, "Wish we all were playing together for @mipaltan." (Checkout the viral post here)