Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar shares UNSEEN pics from her modelling debut, check out

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a popular star kid. Even though she’s been away from the spotlight, she has a huge fan base on social media and even has several fan pages dedicated to her.

Interestingly, Sara has taken her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a high-end clothing brand. The 24-year-old influencer made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Meanwhile, Sara on Wednesday (December 8) took to Instagram to share unseen pics from her modelling debut. Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning that so far the post has been liked by more than 2.5 lakh people which include Sara’s father Sachin Tendulkar and singer Kanika Kapoor, who happens to be the star kid’s best friend.

Also, on Tuesday, Sara dropped her debut promotional modelling video on Instagram in which she can be seen posing individually and with Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. Needless to say that the video went viral in no time. Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning that Sara is very close to her father Sachin and the duo often share photos with each other. Sara delivered an emotional speech during the premiere of Sachin’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

One trivia about Sara Tendulkar is that she was named by her father Sachin Tendulkar after he won the ‘Sahara Cup’. Sahara Cup was the special moment in Sachin’s cricket career as it was his first tournament as a captain of the Indian Cricket team in 1997.

Sara is rumoured to be dating Team India opener Shubman Gill.