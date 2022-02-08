Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar travels to London, shares her BEAUTIFUL selfie - see pic

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a popular star kid. Even though she’s been away from the spotlight, Sara has a huge fan base on social media and even has several fan pages dedicated to her. She enjoys a fan following of more than 1.7 million on Instagram.

On Tuesday (February 8), Sara once again wowed her fans with a couple of Instagram stories. The posts featured Sara clicking a selfie as she visits London after 3 years. In another clip on her Insta story, Sara shared a video of a street and wrote, “It’s good to be back to winter in London after 3 years.”

Here’s Sara’s pic and a screenshot of Insta story in London:

Notably, Sara has completed her schooling from Dhirubai Ambani International School and after that, she went to London to do her graduation. Sara has studied medicine from University College, London. The interesting fact is that her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, also happens to be a doctor.

Interestingly, Sara’s Instagram account is replete with pictures from her stay in London.

Recently, Sara took up modelling, and featured for a clothing brand alongside Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. This was Sara's first big break into the world of modelling.

Sara has looks to break into Bollywood as well and there have been rumours floating for some time now that she may make her debut soon. However nothing concrete has come from her so far regarding entering films.